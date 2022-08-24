Aditya Pancholi Rape Case: Aditya Pancholi moves Bombay High Court seeking to annul rape case FIR lodged against him. Aditya has urged the HC to quash a 2019 case against him of allegedly raping a leading actress. HE was booked on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a well-known actress. In 2019, the actress didn’t only accuse Aditya Pancholi of rape but also alleged that he drugged her and blackmailed her for money at the time when she was just venturing into the film industry. The complainant’s statement back then mentioned the details of how Pancholi allegedly raped her and also harassed her sister time and again, sometimes with his friends. The statement also mentions that the actor’s wife, Zarina Wahab was allegedly aware of his wrongdoings, but she kept mum and told the complainant that she has no problem with her husband’s behaviour.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Hrithik Roshan After BMC Mayor Calls Her 'Do Takke Ke Log'

Aditya Pancholi's lawyer told the court that the police have not yet submitted any charge sheet or submitted a closure report in the case. During the proceedings, Pancholi's lawyer said that Pancholi is living under the stigma of being accused in a rape case.

As mentioned in the complaint, the actress shared that Pancholi first raped her inside a car on the pretext of dropping her home from a party. She said, "I suspected then that he had spiked my drink. After the party got over, Pancholi said he will drop me home. He stopped it in the middle of Yari road and started getting forcefully physical with me. He also took photographs of, which I wasn't aware of."