Mumbai: Ever since the announcement of actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi‘s action film Om: The Battle Within, fans have eagerly been anticipating its release. The film began shooting in December 2020 but it was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Kapur took his social media handle to inform his fans and followers about the release date of his action-thriller. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Aditya captioned it, “OM! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022. #OM: The Battle Within.”Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi or Pooja Hegde: Who Looks Hottest in This Orange Monokini Worth Rs 10K?

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Also Read - From Sanjana Sanghi Giving Major Wardrobe Goals in Purple to Kartik Aryan in White Tee, Celebrities Spotted

The film, which will be released on July 1, will be Aditya and Sanjana’s debut collaboration as a leading duo. The two will appear in a never-before-seen avatar in this action thriller with stylized high-octane action sequences. Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi Appointed As Youth Advocate for Education For Falling in India’s Top 0.1% in Class 12 Board Exams

The Kapil Verma-directed film is a big-ticket entertainer that viewers can’t wait for, just like Aditya’s poster. The project is produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan, and Ahmed Khan.

Watch this space for more updates!