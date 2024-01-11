Home

Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Panday Walk Out Of Merry Christmas Screening Together, Fans Say ‘Real Aashiqui’ | Watch Viral Video

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday was spotted making an exit from special screening Merry Christmas. Other B-town celebs also attended the event.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anany Panday have been making the headlines due to their relationship. Various reports claim that the two have been dating for quite some time now. However, an official confirmation from the actor’s end is yet to be made. Recently, the two were spotted coming out from the special screening of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. The screening was held in Mumbai. Post the event, Aditya and Ananya were spotted leaving the venue together.

A bunch of videos of the duo leaving the venue are doing rounds on the internet. While Aditya was seen donning a striped shirt, a cap and formal pants, Ananya chose to wear an all-white salwar kameez. The couple looked adorable as always while heading out. Meanwhile, a special screening of Sriram Raghavan’s romantic thriller film Merry Christmas took place on January 10, 2024. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebs.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

As soon as the video of Aditya and Ananya went online, it garnered netizens’ love. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with comments filled with love. While one fan wrote, “Ananya beautiful (red heart emoji)”, another comment,’ Love this couple. A fan also wrote, ‘Aww Aditya and Ananya look soo good and happy together happy for them wishing them all the happiness and love in the world #adiny’

Not just Aditya and Ananya were spotted at the screening, rumoured couple Khushi Kapoor and The Archies fame Vedang Raina also made it to the screening. Further, the lead of Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif was seen along with her husband Vicky Kaushal at the event. Apart from these celebs other known names such as Agastya Nanda, Aparshakti Khurana, Radhika Madan, Himesh Reshammiya, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Chunkey Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Kabir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Neha Dhupia, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Merry Christmas is all set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The movie revolves around Christmas Eve when, because of an uneventful the lives of two people turn upside down.

