Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Romance in London Winters While Doing Ice Skating; Mushy Photo Gets Viral | SEE

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted together doing ice-skating in London during their new year vaccation.

Love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were recently spotted having a gala time while doing ice skating. The couple who have been tight-lipped about their relationship was seen spending their New Year’s time in London. A picture of the duo is doing rounds on the internet, which shows Ananya and Aditya holding hands as they skate on an ice rink. After the picture went online, it garnered massive attraction from netizens. Post the vacation, the couple was seen coming back to Mumbai.

This is not the first time the couple has been seen together, the couple have always been spotted together at the events, movie premiers and dinners. With their frequent appearance, the couple have left the fans on their toes with their relationship rumours. Previously, a viral picture depicted the couple savouring moments in London, fueling speculations about their joint presence at a New Year bash. Currently, a photo of them at an ice-skating rink has emerged on the internet.

Take a look at the picture:

In the photo, Anaya can be seen Ananya can be seen wearing a black trench coat, and the actress pairs the attire with a pair of wide-legged pants and a high-neck sweater. On the other hand, Aditya was seen donning a pair of blue jeans and a black puffer jacket. To tackle the chilly winters, Aditya was also seen wearing a grey beanie.

After having a gala time, the duo returned to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen gracing the couch of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The Aashiqui 2 actor was accompanied by Arjun Kapoor. During the show, host Karan Johar asked the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor about his rumoured girlfriend’s viral Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapur remark on the show earlier.

Karan asked Aditya and said, “So rumour has it, and I asked her as well that you are dating Ananya Panday.” To which the actor replied, “You see Karan you said on your show ‘Ask me no secrets, and I’ll tell you no lies.”

Meanwhile, talking about Ananya Panday’s work front, the actress recently appeared in Netflix’s film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The movie featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. Further, the film has received massive appreciation among fans.

