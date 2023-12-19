Home

Aditya Roy Kapur CANNOT Stop Smiling as he Attends Rumoured GF Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s Screening – Watch Viral Video

Aditya Roy Kapur came to support rumoured GF Ananya Panday for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' The duo made heads turn with their appearance for the special screening - WATCH viral video!

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening: The much-awaited release of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,’ starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, is set for December 26. The audience has responded positively to the songs and trailer as promotional efforts are underway. Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebs attended a special screening of the film that its makers recently arranged in Mumbai.

A video of rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur has been doing the rounds on social media. The duo cannot stop smiling around each other and we’re in awe! Aditya looked handsome as ever in grey trousers and a checkered grey shirt. He completed his casual look with a sporty cap. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, looked like a chic doll in a wild denim skirt and black jacket with a white crop top.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s Viral Video, WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s video went viral on social media very quickly. The duo posed for the paps separately. However, it was as if they just couldn’t stop smiling around each other. One of the users wrote, “Adi is here to support ananya at her screening. They are such a cute couple ❤️(sic).” Another user wrote, “World best hottest couple 🔥🔥🔥(sic).” The third user said, “Aww my favorite couple adi and ananya ❤️ they look so good and happy together 😍 (sic).”

Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan looks to be a cinematic celebration of the purest kind of friendship. The movie tells the tale of three friends who are in their mid-20s and are navigating life in the social media world as they ‘come of digital age.’ They are renowned for delving into many aspects of friendship. Ahana (Ananya Panday), Neil (Adarsh Gourav), and Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) are three best friends who travel a very realistic path together as they navigate relationships, goals, and emotions in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Set in Mumbai, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, together with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, are the creative powers behind this novel story of three friends.

