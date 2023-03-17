Home

Aditya Roy Kapur is elated after video call with OG Night Manager Tom Hiddleston as she shared screenshot from their interaction.

Aditya Roy Kapur Video Call With Tom Hiddleston: Aditya Roy Kapur is getting rave reviews and accolades for his performance in The Night Manager. The web show is an official adaptation of British television series of the same name based on the John Le Carre’s novel. It was earlier being speculated that Hrithik Roshan was about to play the titular role. However, later due to some reasons the Fighter acted couldn’t be a part of the series and Aditya came on board. The Sandeep Modi-Priyanka Ghose directorial is an espionage thriller and is being hailed for its engagement quotient and acting prowess of the lead cast. The Night Manager was also previously compared to the British series starring Tom Hiddleston.

CHECK OUT ADITYA ROY KAPUR’S VIRAL POST:

ADITYA ROY KAPUR VIDEO CHATS WITH TOM HIDDLESTON

Now, Aditya has shared his pictures of video chatting with Tom. In his Instagram post he revealed that Tom video called him after watching The Night Manager’s Indian adaptation and also praised the series. Aditya captioned his post as “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say . Bas aur kya chahiye (what else do I want?)🥃” Previously, while talking about his first web series, the actor had said “When there’s revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what’s on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It’s been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney Hotstar.”

The Night Manager also stars Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in crucial roles. Aditya will next be seen in the action-thriller Gumraah, co-starring Mrunal Thakur.

