Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Gives Away Something Sweet About His Relationship With Ananya Panday – New Update From Koffee With Karan Season 8

Aditya Roy Kapur didn't want to spill the beans but Karan Johar made sure he was definitely extracting something out about his relationship with Ananya Panday on the Koffee couch.

Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 8: It’s the season of brewing coffee again. In our Bollywood grapevine as well, things are smelling hot, especially because Aditya Roy Kapur is involved. He is appearing in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan and trust the show’s host, Karan Johar to not let him leave without spilling some beans on his love life with his girlfriend Ananya Panday.

The promo featured Karan trying to push him to reveal a thing or two about dating Ananya but he ended the conversation by saying ‘ask me no secrets, and I’ll tell you no lie’. However, turns out KJo definitely didn’t take it as his final answer and kept digging in. The host kept quizzing Aditya until he gave up and said something aww-worthy about his rumoured lady love.

Karan Johar gets scoop from Aditya Roy Kapur

Karan first asked him, “So rumour has it and I asked her as well that you are dating Ananya Panday.” Aditya quipped, “You see Karan you said on your show ‘Ask me no secrets and I’ll tell you no lies.” The filmmaker continued: “But she said that she is very Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapoor” and Aditya replied, “And I am Aditya ‘Joy’ Kapoor as of now”. He added, “Yes, you mean you are joyously in a situationship” and Aditya agreed: “Yes, I am quite joyous.” Not giving up.” Karan caught the elephant in the room and finally asked, “You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?” Aditya decided to give it away and said, “Yes, Pure Joy, bliss.”

Well, some scoop is better than no scoop. Afterall, what is Koffee With Karan there for if not for even this much gossip from Bollywood?

Aditya will be joining Arjun Kapoor in the new episode of Koffee With Karan. The other celebs who have already appeared on the show include Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra Rani Mukjerji-Kajol, and Kiara Advani-Vicky Kaushal. Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are other names who will soon grace the ‘koffee’ couch. Are you enjoying the latest season though? What are your thoughts about the celebrity lineup this year? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Koffee With Karan Seaon 8!

