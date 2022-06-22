Aditya Roy Kapur-Kriti Sanon in Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie: Get ready for a fresh pairing in Bollywood and that too by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali! If reports are to be believed then Aditya Roy Kapoor will reportedly romance Kriti Sanon in the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ difrector’s next film. The upcoming project will be a romantic drama. Though the official confirmation about the film is awaited, a report in Pinkvilla states that, ” a source close to Aditya & Kriti said that they can neither confirm nor deny it, till things are official, but hinted at this collaboration and the modalities being worked out.”Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Hug Each And Bury Their Differences After Breakup Rumours- Watch Viral Video

If these reports, turned out to be true then it would be interesting to see Aditya and Kriti together onscreen! Earlier the two starred in the song Aira Gaira from Dharma Productions' 2019 release Kalank and fans just loved their chemistry.

Aditya-Kriti fans rejoice on Twitter

Soon after the rumours of both actors working together went out, the actors' fans became excited and flooded social media with the posts regarding the duo's collaboration.

“Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapoor are finally starring in a film together?! God heard my prayers” a user tweeted. “If the rumours about Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next are true I’m actually going to faint,” another user wrote. A fan commented, “Aditya Roy Kapur has that potential of being A MegaStar, this film Of SLB will prove that for sure!!! “

Check out some of the fans reaction below:

Meanwhile on the work front, Aditya is currently promoting his forthcoming action thriller film ‘OM: The Battle Within’, which is slated to release on July 1, 2022. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles and is the actor’s first-ever ‘in and as’ film.

Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ opposite Akshay Kumar and has recently won the ‘IIFA Best Actor Award’ for her performance in the film ‘Mimi’. The actor will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in ‘Ganpath – Part 1’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on his first web series ‘Heeramandi’ which will stream on Netflix.

With ANI inputs