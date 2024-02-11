Home

Aditya Roy Kapur To Start Shooting For Anurag Basu’s Multi-Starrer Film ‘Metro In Dino’ Next Week – Read Details Here

Bollywood circles have been eagerly anticipating Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro...In Dino for quite some time. Read to know more.

Anurag Basu’s one of the highly-anticipated films Metro…In Dino has been making rounds in the Bollywood circles for quite some time now. Since its inception, it has garnered considerable interest from audiences. The movie features Aditya Roy Kapur in a prominent role. After appearing in movies such as Gumraah and The Night Manager last year, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aditya is preparing to commence shooting for Anurag Basu’s film, set to start next week.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal revealed that Aditya will begin shooting for Anurag’s movie. Further, the actor is scheduled to kick off the next phase of filming in the upcoming week, with scenes which will be shot in Mumbai and Delhi. Apart from Kapur, the cast of the hit 2007 film’s sequel includes Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. It’s a collection that portrays the touching stories of modern-day couples.

Earlier, the film was set to hit the big screens on March 29, 2024. However, the makers of the movie recently announced that the release date of the film has been postponed and now it will hit the big screens later this year on September 13, 2024.

“#MetroInDino gets a new release date. This anthology of heartwarming stories will now be released on 13th September 2024,” read the post on X shared by the T-Series.

Pritam, known for his work on films like Life In A… Metro and collaborations with Anurag Basu on projects such as Gangster, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, and Ludo, will compose the music. Additionally, Aditya Roy Kapur is reuniting with Anurag Basu following their collaboration on Ludo, which premiered on Netflix. Aditya’s most recent appearance was in The Night Manager, which was well-received by audiences.

