Aditya Roy Kapur’s Shocking Response to His Leaked Pics With Rumoured GF Ananya Panday ‘It’s a Good Thing…’

Aditya Roy Kapur finally opened up on his recent viral pics with Ananya Panday on their romantic getaway to Portugal.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in Portugal. Several pics of the rumoured lovebirds from their holiday surfaced online and created buzz among their fans. Recently, Aditya opened up about their romantic pics from the vacation.

Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Reacts on His Leaked Portugal Pics With Ananya Panday:

In an recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya talked about his Portugal trip with his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. The actor said ”It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard. I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bollywood_untoldstories (@bollywood_untoldstories)

Last week, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted in Mumbai enjoying a romantic movie date. The duo arrived together for the movie date to watch Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. In photos shared by paparazzi, Aditya was seen in a casual white while Ananya looked stunning in pink outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The rumoured couple also attended Kriti Sanon’s Diwali celebration together and even graced Lakme Fashion Week show together for ace Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra.

On work front, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is scheduled to release on August 25.

