Adnan Sami Breaks Silence Over Cryptic 'Alvida' Post: Adnan Sami has finally reacted over the hullabaloo regarding the singer's 'Alvida' post on social media. Adnan had also deleted all his previous Instagram posts which lead to rife speculations across the rumour mills about his well being. Adnan's fans have been worried about him ever since he deleted his Instagram videos and pictures. Adnan, after releasing his music video Alvida reacted to the hoopla and revealed that the idea came from his recent physical transformation. The singer also also expressed shock at how his move was perceived by the public. Adnan stated that if he really waned to take such a drastic step he won't make such a cinematic announcement regarding the same.

Check out this music video shared by Adnan Sami on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saregama India (@saregama_official)

Adnan Says He Wants to Focus on His Music

Adnan Says He Wants to Focus on His Music

Adnan, in his recent interaction with ETimes told, "Call it clever or stupid, but the idea to remove all my social media posts came from my recent transformation. Pandemic forced all of us to rethink our priorities…I decided I would return to making music…This decision of change wasn't just from my physical transformation, but a mental transformation, too. I wanted to focus on creating melodious music. That's why I rechristened myself as Adnan 2.0 on Instagram as well. So, fuelled by this process of change, I thought it would be a good idea to unclutter on social media and I archived all my posts."

Adnan pointed out at the worried reactions and opined, “For heaven’s sake, if I intended to jump off the ledge and kill myself, I would’ve just written the word ‘alvida’ in a caption. I would not have had a stylistic logo designed where each letter of the word alvida fades in on the screen. If I had to kill myself I would not spend time making the announcement aesthetic and cinematic.”

Adnan also features in the music video of the song Alvida which he released on July 28, 2022.

