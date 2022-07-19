Bollywood singer Adnan Sami on Tuesday, left fans in shock as he deleted all of his videos and pictures on his Instagram handle. After leaving his profile blank. The 50-year-old singer took to the social media platform and shared a video with a cryptic message that reads: ‘ALVIDA (goodbye).’ One can’t say, whether he has archived his posts or have permanently deleted them, however, it has surely left Adnan’s fans in shock. Soon after Adnan shared the post, worried fans took to the comment section. A fan wrote, “Nooooooooo” with a crying emoji. “Whatt??? Are you okay?” added another user.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! Socho Project: Ground Reality of ‘Music Mafia’, Gaslighting of Real Talent, Bold Musical Webseries That Highlights ‘Struggles’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)

Also Read - After Sonu Nigam And Adnan Sami, Alisha Chinai Speak on Music And Movie Mafia, Says ‘It’s a Toxic Industry’

Many also speculated the video to be an announcement of his upcoming song. “Ye gana aa raha hai (Is this your upcoming song)?” commented someone else. Also Read - Monali Thakur Extends Her Support to Sonu Nigam, Says 'There is Alot of Mafiagiri, Nobody Gets Their Due'

Check out some of fans’ reaction on Adnan Sami’s post

Born in Pakistan, Adnan Sami got Indian citizenship in 2016. He is known for his massive transformation and weight loss journey.