Adnan Sami Gears Up for His Special Concert in Mumbai | Check Details

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami is all set for a special concert in Mumbai on September 10th at Dome SVP Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. Here is all you need to know

September is the month of celebration, and the soul of Bollywood music, singer Adnan Sami is all set to kick off the festival season with his special concert in Mumbai on September 10th at Dome SVP Stadium in Worli, Mumbai. This special concert is organized by DOMINATION which is a partnership between Team Innovation and DOME Entertainment who have promised to bring the festival holiday spirit to their audiences.

What’s New in This Concert?

This concert promises to be an exhilarating celebration of soulful music, offering a perfect opportunity for the audience to unwind and connect with fellow music enthusiasts amidst the festivities. Renowned for his numerous chart-topping hits, the ace singer Adnan Sami will be seen treating the fans with his most iconic numbers, including ‘Lift Karade’, ‘Tera Chehra’, ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’, ‘Aye Udi Udi Udi’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’, and many more popular tracks from the Bollywood blockbuster. His charismatic stage presence and one-of-a-kind dynamic vocal are also known to have effectively transcended cultural boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the global music landscape while contributing his exceptional talent to a number of Bollywood hits.

Adnan Sami Expresses His Excitement

On being asked about the concert, Adnan Sami expressed his excitement and shared, “This marks my debut concert with Team Innovation, and I am thrilled to perform in my homeland. Mumbai’s audience has consistently shown their boundless energy and infectious enthusiasm, making every show an unforgettable experience. With festivals knocking at the door, I can’t wait to perpetuate the joy of entertainment and spread love through my performances. I am looking forward to forging new memories for sure.”

Talking about the event, Mohamad Morani from DOME Entertainment said, “Adnan Sami is an exceptional artist, and collaborating with him certainly going to bring an electrifying performance and experience for Mumbai audience.” Mr Mohit Bijlani from Team Innovation added, “The idea behind this concert is to gear up for the festivity mood and make new memories. He brings not only melodious to the ears but also euphoria on stage.”

Mr. Mazhar Nadiawala from DOME Entertainment, said, “We have been waiting for this collaboration to happen before the Ganpati. We are incredibly proud to bring him who would enjoy the season of festivities with his melodious tunes. We had an awesome stint with him more than a decade ago and this brings back all the excitement multifolds to kick off this all-new experience back to stage.

The global power-packed crooner has always managed to deliver phenomenal performances all over the world, and the promoters have been working non-stop to treat music lovers to a night of coming together and enjoying brilliant music. The concert tickets are exclusively available on BookMyShow. Don’t miss this unforgettable concert experience that will transport audiences to a world of pure musical magic.

