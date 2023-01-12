Home

Adnan Sami Gets Trolled For Calling Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Telugu Flag’ Tweet on RRR’s Golden Globes Win a ‘Separatist Attitude’, Andhra Minister Hits Back

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed the RRR team on their Golden Globe victory, however, his 'Telugu flag' comment did not go well with singer Adnan Sami - Check viral tweets!

Andhra Pradesh minister hit back at singer Adnan Sami after the latter lashed out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for a Telugu flag-flying high message on RRR bagging a Golden Globe award. The singer was criticized by Andhra Pradesh ministers after he charged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state’s chief minister, had a ‘separatist attitude.’

Industries, Infrastructure and Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath told Adnan Sami that he is no one to pass judgment on their patriotism. “We are proud of our language, our culture and our identity. And I proclaim again, WE ARE TELUGU.@AdnanSamiLive, you are no one to pass judgement on our patriotism. My pride in being Telugu does not take away from my identity as an Indian.”

ANDHRA PRADESH MINISTER SLAMS SINGER ADNAN SAMI

We are proud of our language, our culture and our identity. And I proclaim again, WE ARE TELUGU. @AdnanSamiLive, you are no one to pass judgement on our patriotism. My pride in being Telugu does not take away from my identity as an Indian. https://t.co/Z6ldHw94hh — Gudivada Amarnath (@gudivadaamar) January 11, 2023

Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016, had found fault with the Chief Minister’s congratulatory message. While congratulating the RRR team for winning the award for the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song, Reddy tweeted -“The Telugu flag is flying high”.

ADNAN SAMI’S INTERNET STORMING TWEET

“Telugu flag? You mean the INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country. Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you Jai HIND,” wrote Sami.

Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country!

This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!!

Thank you…Jai HIND!🇮🇳 https://t.co/rE7Ilmcdzb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was backed by several ministers and Twitter users. They pointed out that being proud of Telugu does not make one less Indian. Nevertheless, the singer faced backlash for his remark.

Minister of Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education, GoAP Rajini Vidadala tweeted, “Taking pride in one’s own identity doesn’t allay their patriotism. Respecting one’s origin doesn’t convey separatism. Let’s not confuse both. Rather than overthinking on Twitter, maybe you should work towards getting India another #GoldenGlobe @AdnanSamiLive.”

Following which Adnan Sami replied, “Whilst exhibiting pride of Origin, it is not beneath the dignity of a senior statesman such as a Chief Minister to share the pride of this achievement with his Nation INDIA which this State comes under & in the name of which this Telugu film is being recognised abroad!”

ADNAN SAMI’S RESPONSE TO RAJINI VIDADALA

Whilst exhibiting pride of Origin, it is not beneath the dignity of a senior statesman such as a Chief Minister to share the pride of this achievement with his Nation INDIA which this State comes under & in the name of which this Telugu film is being recognised abroad! https://t.co/Oj5NydOsf3

— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023

Advisor to Govt of AP S Rajiv Krishna said, “Pls refrain from making unnecessarily provocative statements @AdnanSamiLive – Hon’ble CM @ysjagan tweeted in happiness since most of main ppl related to #RRRMovie r Telugu. Does not preclude our love for India above all else – you don’t need to teach us patriotism !! @YSRCParty.”

Adnan Sami replied, “I’m sure u know ‘Patriotism’ thus not needing any lessons in it but evidently u need lessons in ‘Statesmanship’! A senior statesman of India (CM), whilst understandably expressing joy over a Telugu film, is expected, in his stature to ALSO share that joy with his Nation INDIA!”

ADNAN SAMI’S RESPONSE TO S RAJIV KRISHNA

I’m sure u know ‘Patriotism’ thus not needing any lessons in it but evidently u need lessons in ‘Statesmanship’!

A senior statesman of India (CM), whilst understandably expressing joy over a Telugu film, is expected, in his stature to ALSO share that joy with his Nation INDIA! https://t.co/HLIFhnOLQq — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 11, 2023

Social media users had differing views on the singer’s tweet. While some agreed with him, others from the southern state claimed that RRR’s victory had given Andhra Pradesh a great sense of pride. They also said that the Bollywood fraternity had previously looked down on Telugu films but now wanted to be a part of them because the sector had grown to be so successful.

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film RRR won the best original song ‘Naatu Naatu.’ The tribal leader Komaram Bheem and the courageous Alluri Sitarama Raju are played, respectively, by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the historical drama RRR. The made-up narrative honours their struggle against the British Empire. The film marks Alia Bhatt’s Tollywood debut. The ensemble cast featured Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris.

(With inputs from IANS)