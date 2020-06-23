Singer Sonu Nigam has recently taken a dig at chairman and MD of T-series, Bhushan Kumar, and called him out for trying to be the mafia of the music industry. Now, he has received support from Adnan Sani who said that the Bollywood and the music industry need ‘Herculean shake-up’. He further alleges that ‘news singers, veteran singers, music composers and music producers are being exploited to the hilt’. He questions that why is ‘creativity beyond controlled’ and why is controlled by those who have no clue about creativity but ‘try to play god’. Also Read - Divya Khosla Kumar Reacts to Sonu Nigam's Video Threatening to Expose Bhushan Kumar, Calls Him 'Thankless'

Taking a dig at the producers, who asks if the music industry has only 'remakes and remixes' to offer. He then questions again 'Have you, the movie and music mafia who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the self-professed and self-appointed gods not learned anything from history that you can never control art and the ecosystem of creativity of any field'.

He concludes by saying that the change is here and it is knocking on your door. In the end, he shares a quote by Abraham Lincoln, "You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!"

The statement reads, “The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers – who are being exploited to the HILT!! “Fall into the DICTAT or you’re OUT”… Why is creativity beyond “CONTROLLED” by those you have no clue about ‘creativity’ & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes’ & ‘remixes’? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia’ who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! “CHANGE” is here & it’s knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said – “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!” (sic)

Earlier, Divya Khosla slammed Sonu Nigam and wrote, “Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.. Im even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience.. God save our world! Sonu Nigam Ji T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya,, apko aage badaya .. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai.. aapke pitaji ke khud maine itne videos direct kiye jiseke liye voh humesha itne shukar guzar rehte the,, But some people are thankless #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka.” (sic)

Sonu Nigam, in his video, said, “Bhushan Kumar, ab toh tera naam lena hi padega mujhe. Aur ab tu tu ke layak hai. Tune galat admi se panga le liya (Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person). Tu bhul gaya woh time jab tu mere ghar pe aake… ‘bhai bhai meri album kar do. Bhai ‘Deewana’ kar do. Bhai, Smita Thackeray se milwa do, Bal Thackeray se milwa do. Abu Salem se bacha lo. Abu Salem galiyaan de raha hai’… yaad hai na? Yaad hai ki nahi yeh sab cheezein? Main tujhe keh raha hoon mere muh mat lagna ab tu bas. (Do you remember the time when you used to come to my home requesting me… ‘brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me’… do you remember? Don’t mess with me, I am warning you).”

“Marina Cover yaad hai na? Woh kyon boli, woh kyon back out kiya yeh mujhe nahi pata. Media ko pata hai mafia kis tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas padha hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya, toh woh video main apni YouTube channel mein dal dunga. Samjha? Mere mooh mat lagna (Do you remember Marina Cover? I don’t know no why they spoke and why they backed out, but media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don’t mess with me)”, he added.

It all started after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death sparked nepotism debate among many Bollywood celebrities and netizens. Sonu, too, appealed to music companies (without taking names) to be a little kind towards newcomer artistes, saying otherwise more people will commit suicide. He had mentioned in his previous video that currently two companies rule the music industry. He had also claimed falling prey to power play by a Bollywood actor.