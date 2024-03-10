Home

Entertainment

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dies At 26, Stepfather Confirms

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dies At 26, Stepfather Confirms

Famous adult star Sophia Leone has passed away, following sudden demise of Thaina and Kagni. The 26-year-old was found unconscious in her flat.

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dies At 26, Stepfather Confirms

Sophia Leone, a famous adult film star, was discovered dead in her residence, a few weeks ago. When her family apparently tried to reach the 26-year-old by phone, they allegedly discovered that she was unresponsive. The deceased’s stepfather, Mike Romero, disclosed the event on GoFundMe, where donations for a memorial will be made. Although the matter is still being investigated, the revelation of the deaths of several adult stars in the last few months has undoubtedly generated some internet discussion.

Sophia Leone’s stepfather, Mike Romero, verified this in a message posted on GoFundMe, the website where money will be donated for the memorial. Sophia’s father stated that the actor’s passing has shocked his family. The father said, “On behalf of her mother and family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Sophia. Sophia’s sudden death has shaken her family and friends to the core.”

“Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1st, 2024, by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still ongoing, ” he added.

“Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Grand Daughter, Niece and Friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed travelling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace, ” Romero concluded.

As of Saturday afternoon, Romero had raised roughly $6,000 on behalf of Veronica Lopez—nearly half of his target.

Miami-born Sophia was spotted last week posting on social media, where she recently dropped some posts. The news was made just two days after adult celebrity Emily Willis, who was hospitalized on February 5, said that she has been fighting for her life while on a ventilator. Netizens have noticed an abrupt increase in fatalities in the adult video industry during the last three months. For those who don’t know, Thaina Fields was found dead at her house and the 366-year-old Kagney Linn Karter committed suicide. Later on, her case was turned up to investigators. Prior to her, in Oklahoma, in January, Jesse Jane and her lover Brett Hasenmuller were discovered dead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.