Home

Entertainment

Advance Booking of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Dunki To Begin Soon – Check Dates Here

Advance Booking of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Dunki To Begin Soon – Check Dates Here

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is all set to hit the big screens on December 21, 2023. Amid the buzz around the film, the booking of advance ticket of the movie is set to begin soon.

Dunki Advance Ticket Booking To Begin Soon.

Dunki Advance Tickets Booking: Shah Rukh Khan is once again all set to rule the big screens with his upcoming release Dunki. The movie will be released on December 21, 2023, and by watching the trailer and songs from the movie, fans are already calling it a super hit. Much to the delight of the fans, the advance booking of the tickets for Dunki is about to begin. Numerous fans of the actor eagerly anticipate turning the upcoming film into another commercial blockbuster, following the record-breaking success of Jawan earlier this year.

Trending Now

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, the pre-sale of tickets for SRK’s film will go live on Saturday, December 16, 2023. While some of the booking portals might have started with the pre-sale of tickets from December 15, full-scale bookings will begin on Saturday. Meanwhile, the overseas advance booking of tickets for Dunki began last week. As the pre-sale of tickets began in overseas, the numbers are giving a positive review of the success.

You may like to read

If reports are to be believed, then SRK’s Dunki is expected to release at USD 2.50 million or higher globally. Furthermore, in the international market, the movie has the potential to cross more than USD 3 million. In the event of a positive reception from the audience, the film is projected to amass an impressive sum exceeding USD 15 million during its weekend run.

Meanwhile, SRK’s Dunki is going to witness a major clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. According to details revealed by trade analyst Girish Wankhede to ETimes claimed that early predictions say that Dunki might do better than Salaar.

“Looking at both the trailers and the excitement right now I think ‘Dunki’ will have better screen space and better collections because this year seemingly belongs to Shah Rukh Khan, and he may score a hattrick as he still is in great form and shape,” Girish said.

Coming to Dunki, the film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The trailer of the film was unveiled earlier this month, accompanied by the release of three songs from its soundtrack for the audience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.