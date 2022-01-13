Pune: Bollywood actor of Adventures of Tarzan (1985), Hemant Birje’s car crashed on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Tuesday night. Birje (56), his wife Amna and his daughter Reshma have sustained injuries in the accident. According to police, the incident took place at Urse Toll Plaza around 9 pm on Tuesday. Birje, his wife and daughter were scheduled to leave for Pune on Tuesday evening. After completing his journey in Mumbai, he set out on the expressway.

“The injuries of the actor, his wife and daughter are minor. They were taken to a private hospital near Talegaon Dabhade. Hemant Birje lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider. The car was badly damaged. Hemant Birje and his family members were not seriously injured”, police said.

Hemant Birje played the role of Tarzan in Adventures of Tarzan, currently lives in Dhanori, Pune. He had gone to Mumbai two days ago to visit his eldest daughter.

Wishing for their speedy recovery.