Ae Watan Mere Watan on OTT: When And Where to Watch Sara Ali Khan’s Patriotic Film

Inspired by real life events of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is directed by Kannan Iyer. Sara Ali Khan's patriotic film features a guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Ae Watan Mere Watan on OTT: The makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan announced the release date of the film on World Radio Day i.e. February 13. The date was revealed through a teaser where Sara Ali Khan plays Usha, a radio hostess who fervently urges listeners to band together against the British Raj. Based on true events, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ tells the fictitious tale of an underground radio station run by a courageous little girl that changed the course of India’s liberation movement. The film honours both known and unknown soldiers, depicting the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and resolve shown by India’s youth during the liberation movement. It draws inspiration from the amazing journey of freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Kannan Iyer directed the film which stars Saif Ali Khan’s and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara in a significant role. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and wrote, “Desh ki kahaani, Usha ki zubaani World Radio Day par! #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21 only on @primevideoin.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan Release Date OUT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

“At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that. Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India’s history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara’s exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse, said filmmaker Karan Johar.

“Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement. With today being World Radio Day, we couldn’t have found a more auspicious day to reveal that the movie will premiere on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan has been a dream in the making and I am excited to embark on this journey with Prime Video and unveil this powerful and inspiring story to the world. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a riveting tale of courage, sacrifice, resilience and unwavering devotion to one’s country and one that we’re honoured to bring to audiences worldwide,” said producer Apoorva Mehta.

Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, who is also the director, wrote the script for ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’ Sara Ali Khan is joined in crucial parts by Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Neil, and Anand Tiwari. You’ll be surprised to know that Emraan Hashmi makes a special guest appearance in the film. The film is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and features productions from Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Karan Johar. On March 21, this historical thriller-drama, with dubbing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will be accessible on Prime Video in India and over 240 other nations and territories.

