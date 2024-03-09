Home

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Patriotic Anthem ‘Qatra Qatra’ Released for Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Film – WATCH

On Saturday, the creators of the upcoming historical thriller 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', featuring Sara Ali Khan, introduced the latest track 'Qatra Qatra'.

Sara Ali Khan’s one of the most anticipated movies of 2024 ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is set to hit the OTT screens. Ahead of the release, the makers of the film have unveiled the first song of the movie ‘Qatra Qatra.’ The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and written and composed by Raghav Sharam. The song was first showcased at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Now, the song has been officially released for all the audience. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with the song video and captioned the post, which read, “Tune into the rhythm of the revolution and let its rhythm unite us. #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, Mar 21. #QatraQatra, song out now.” The song takes viewers to the time of revolution.

As soon as the song was released, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Goosebumps! Such depth in the music and lyrics.” Another user commented, “This is giving goosebumps.” The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and the lyrics are penned by Mukund Suryawanshi, Ravi Girri and Rohan Deshmukh. The hard-hitting track strikes an emotional chord, reminding one of the valiant sacrifices of the thousands who fought and put their lives on the line to gain freedom from the British Raj.

About Ae Watan Mere Watan

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence. The film pays tribute to both– the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement, as per a statement from the film’s PR team.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. Recently, the makers of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ launched the film’s official trailer which received good responses from the fans.

