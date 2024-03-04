Home

Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Builds Underground Radio Station to Fight With Britishers – Watch

Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer: Kannan Iyer Starring Sara Ali Khan is inspired by the secret radio station that Usha Mehta helped run. Watch!

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment production today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Amazon Original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan in the lead alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. Set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence. The patriotic thriller-drama is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is set amid India’s struggle for freedom in 1942 where a brave young girl starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

From the first frame itself, the trailer transports the audience to the pre-independence era, introducing us to 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), a college girl in Bombay, who in her pursuit of helping India achieve its freedom, forms an underground radio station that becomes the fuel that fires the Quit India Movement. Through her character’s journey, the trailer highlights the courage, sacrifices, and the resourcefulness of the youth of the nation during India’s fight for freedom.

The story is inspired by the secret radio station (Congress Radio) that Gandhian and freedom fighter of India Usha Mehta helped run.

Watch the trailer:

“Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honor beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering.” Said actor Sara Ali Khan.

“The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit. I am immensely grateful to director Kannan Iyer, the team at Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for the chance to be a part of this cinematic journey. Ae Watan Mere Watan is a labour of love and a story with a profound soul, further enriched by Sara’s exceptional performance who has brought depth, nuance, and authenticity to the character. I am eager for the movie to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, and I hope that through this film, we can inspire a new generation to cherish the values of freedom, unity, and courage that define our nation’s identity.”

“Ae Watan Mere Watan is a heartfelt story about a lesser known chapter from India’s freedom struggle. The movie is different from anything I have done thus far,” said actor Emraan Hashmi.

