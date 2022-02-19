Inside Afsana Khan-Saajz’s Mehendi: Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan is all set to get married on February 19 to Saajz. The couple started with their pre-wedding functions with a bang. Early Saturday, Afsana shared photos from her Mehendi, in which she can be seen posing with her Dulha Saajz. The couple donned floral-print kurtas that matched. She finished off her ensemble with a solid crimson dupatta. Joining the couple for the celebrations were some of Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rakhi Sawant and Umar Riaz.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Breaks Silence on Ritesh Wanting to End Marrige: 'he Was Not Touching me'

Several videos from Afsana-Saajz's Mehendi night have resurfaced on the internet where celebs like Rakhi Sawant, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Himanshi Khurana, and Shefali Bagga can be seen enjoying themselves. In one of the videos, Rakhi and Donal can be seen dancing their hearts out to the dhol.



On Afsana’s Mehendi, Himanshi Khurana, Rakhi Sawant, and Shefali Bagga were seen posing with her.

Several friends from the industry congratulated the couple for their D-day. Bigg Boss 15 finalist Pratik Sehajpal wrote, “Mubaraqaaaaa” while Umar Riaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped heart emojis. Several fans wished them happiness for their new phase and dropped heart eye and fire emojis.

Punjabi vocalists Afsana and Saajz have lent their voices to a number of music tracks. One of the most popular songs is Allah Khair Kare, which features Himanshi Khurana. In contrast, Afsana is most known for songs like Titilyaan, Kamaal Karte Ho, and Jooda.

We wish the couple nothing but happiness for their future. Watch this space for more updates.