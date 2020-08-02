Actor Aftab Shivdasani and wife Nin Dusanj have become parents to a baby girl. The couple announced the birth of their first child on Saturday with an adorable post on social media. Aftab, who is known for his performances in films like Masti and Hungama, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her newborn girl and also wrote a beautiful caption alongside. Also Read - Aftab Shivdasani is The New Cop in Tinseltown And Fans Can't Stop Gushing!

The post read, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth'.. With God's blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now."

Aftab and Nin got married on June 5 in the year 2014. It was a court marriage for the two after which they had a lavish wedding ceremony in Sri Lanka later. The couple shared the stunning pictures from their wedding on social media that went viral immediately.

This year, as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, Aftab took to Instagram to post another lovely picture from their wedding with the note that read, “If I had to live my life again, I’d find you sooner. Happy anniversary my love. It just gets better each day.”

Our congratulations to the couple!