Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested positive for COVID-19 and announced the same on his Instagram account. The actor said he is advised home quarantine. In the post, he urged those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested just to be safe. Aftab took to Instagram to share a note that read, "Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab."

Ever since he announced that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, celebrities from the industry poured in comments and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Aftab recently became a father of a daughter. On August 2, he shared the good news with his Insta family, “A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth’.. With God’s blessings, @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now. ❤️👸🏻👼🏻”.

Aftab and Nin got married on June 5 in the year 2014. It was a court marriage for the two after which they had a lavish wedding ceremony in Sri Lanka later. The couple shared the stunning pictures from their wedding on social media that went viral immediately.