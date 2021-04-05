Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had started shooting for his upcoming film, Ram Setu, had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He shared a statement on his official social media handle and urged people who met him to get themselves tested. Even the shooting of Ram Setu suspended for 13/14 days. After Akshay, 45 junior artists of Ram Setu tested positive for the virus. As per a report in ETimes, 100 crew members were all set to join Ram Setu on Monday, April 5 but as a precautionary measure, producer Vikram Malhotra made it mandatory for everyone to get tested. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Admitted to Hospital After Testing Positive For Coronavirus - Report

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) General Secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed the news to the news portal: “Ram Setu has been taking full precautions. It is really unfortunate that 45 people from our Junior Artistes Association have tested positive. They have been quarantined.” Also Read - Aditya Narayan Hospitalised After Testing Positive For COVID-19

It has also been reported that Akshay Kumar has been hospitalised in Mumbai after he contracted the virus. He had shared on social media: “I wish to inform everyone that earlier this morning I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon.” Also Read - RT-PCR Negative Report Mandatory From April 9 For Flyers Arriving in Assam From Mumbai, Bengaluru

Ram Setu also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Earlier this month, Akshay, Jacqueline and Nushrratt went to Ayodhya for a Mahurat shot for the film. Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma.

We wish for everyone’s speedy recovery.