Anupamaa Episode February 18, 2022: The family drama’s latest episode shows Anupama confessing her love for Anuj Kapadia. Anupamaa started with Anupama revealing her feelings, ‘Mein Aapko Alag Nazar Se Dekhne Lagi Hu’ (I have started seeing you from a different side). She tells Anujthat when Samar wrote #MaAn on her wall, that’s when she realized it was written on her heart all along. She tells him that she is thankful to Vanraj that he let her go because for a new story to begin, an old story needed to end, and that’s when she started this new story. Anupama tells Anuj that she wanted to tell him for a long time but just couldn’t. On Valentine’s Day, Anupama finally confesses she loves Anuj Kapadia. MaAn (fans call Anupama-Anuj with love). She then tells him she won’t use the three words to express her love, but she will say it with seven words and asks for him to be with her for the next seven lives. Anupamaa then tells Anuj “Apni Baaki Ki Umar Aapke Saath Guzarna Chahti Hoon (I want to grow old with you).” With this she says, ‘In saath shabdon ke saath saath janam mangri hoon’.Also Read - 'I Want to Grow Old With You,' Anupama's Love Confession Takes Anuj Kapadia's Breath Away

Anuj is excited and happy to hear from her as he always loved Anupama. She tells him that she wants to have a home with him where they can enjoy each other’s company and grow old together. Anuj tells her that these seven words mean much more to him than those three words. Anupama then asks him to reply and he tells her that he of course wants to and he wants to be with her forever ‘Pagal Chokri Mein Tumhare Saath Rehna Chahta Hu’. The new couple then cut a cake together to end Valentine’s night.

MaAn fans can’t express their happiness and celebrate Anuj’s 26-year-old one-sided love for Anupama as finally, they are together as a couple.

Take a look at the reactions from MaAn fans:

I knew this moment will arrive one day. But did not know how, when & where. Now it has arrived I feel it is beautiful than I imagined. #MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAnConfession ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lala6Drs9H — what’s happening in MaAn’s life! (@WhatsHa07390341) February 18, 2022

#Anupamaa Today’s was a perfect episode @TheRupali and @iamgauravkhanna were marvelous. Anu’s excitement, nervousness, happiness and Anuj’s shock, elation etc were so wonderfully depicted. Today they created magic beyond expectations. ❤️@ketswalawalkar Thankyou so much pic.twitter.com/BHCpdFPAJd — aYushi_Riansh (@RianshYushi) February 18, 2022

Here We Have 7 Magic Words Instead Of 3 Who Said They Belong To Old Generation They Introduce New Trend Of Love Confession And They Break All Confession Record With #MaAnConfession Because It’s Have 7 Magical Word No Word Describe That Just Feel #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/Xi0a24ZBiZ — Pulkit Moonat (@am_pulkit) February 18, 2022

Just look at Anuj’s expressions when #Anupamaa takes the paper out from her waist

Even when she is confessing he doesn’t want to make her uncomfortable.. GENTLEMANESS AT ITS PEAK!! pic.twitter.com/xxvkxDiMiA — trupti deshpande (@truptideshpan11) February 18, 2022

