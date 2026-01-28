After Arijit Singh quits playback singing, Chinmayi Sripaada calls him ‘spiritually evolved’, says, ‘Always worked from a higher calling’

Home

After Arijit Singh quits playback singing, Chinmayi Sripada calls him ‘spiritually evolved’, says, ‘Always worked from a higher calling’

In the ever-evolving world of showbiz, many artists come and go, but only a rare few transcend fame to become an emotion. Their work is not just heard; it is felt. One such name is Arijit Singh. For over a decade, his voice has been the emotional backbone of Bollywood music, echoing love, heartbreak, longing, and hope in millions of hearts. Synonymous with soulful and deeply moving melodies, Arijit didn’t just sing songs; he defined an entire era of music.

So when the singer recently announced that he would be stepping away from playback singing, fans were left stunned, emotional, and searching for answers.

A Voice That Defined a Generation, Now Steps Into Silence

As soon as Arijit made this announcement, this news spread like wildfire, sending shockwaves across the music industry. While Arijit did not reveal the exact reason behind his decision, his announcement created a buzz online. Soon after, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who has collaborated with Arijit on multiple songs, shared her heartfelt reaction.

Arijit Singh’s Retirement Announcement

Meanwhile, Arijit took to his social media accounts to drop the big announcement. His post read: “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,”

.

Leaving fans heartbroken and in disbelief, many were quick to react. Among them was Chinmayi Sripaada

Chinmayi Sripada Reacts to the Shocking Decision

Chinmayi Sripada, who has collaborated with Arijit on songs like Mast Magan and Sooiyaan Si, reacted to the decision and shared her memories of recording songs with him.

Taking to her X account, Chinmayi wrote about the time she worked with Arijit on a couple of songs. She began,

“I remember meeting Arijit when he recorded me for Pritam sir – and I remember telling him how he is not ruling Bollywood or something – Tum Hi Ho hadn’t released then. I worked with him a few times after he became the most in demand singer and nothing had changed.”

Sharing her admiration for Arijit, Chinmayi went on to describe him in deeply spiritual and emotional words. She wrote, “He is one of my favourite musicians, singers, and over all, one of the finest, and I daresay, spiritually evolved human beings I have come across. I always felt he is someone who worked and operated from a higher calling; whatever he has planned for himself as a musician would be nothing short of divine.”

A Legacy That Changed Bollywood Music

Known as one of the most well-regarded singers in the film industry. Arijit has delivered many chart-buster hits. His song Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 made him an overnight sensation. Since then, he has sung several hit songs, including Channa Mereya, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, Kabira, Gerua, Jaan Nisaar, Kalank title track, and most recently, Gehra Hua in Dhurandhar.

He has already won two National Awards, for Binte Dil and Kesariya, cementing his place among the greatest voices of Indian cinema.

A Chapter Ends, A Legend Remains

Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing marks the end of an unforgettable era

