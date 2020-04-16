COVID-19 crisis has pushed everyone indoors and in this time, several celebrities are taking to social media to entertain their fans. Keeping up with the new fun of Bollywood, actors Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar and Ayushamnn Khurrana- Tahira Kashyap on Wednesday shared pictures featuring them as ‘The Simpsons‘ characters. Also Read - IPL Shelved For The Time Being, Not Postponed Indefinitely: Report

The trend started with Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula as they promoted ‘The Simpsons’ – all 31 seasons of the Simpsons are streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar Premium. Also Read - Rajasthan Couple Lock up Their Minor Daughter Daily to Fight Covid-19 on Frontline, Check Moving Story Inside

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share the picture, in which the duo is seen standing and exchanging smiles. The other attraction in the picture is a book she is holding, in which it is written Mrs. Funnybones. Taking to the captions, the ‘Baadshah’ actor wrote: “Aww…This really brings out the crazy in us. I’ve always wondered what it would be like to step into The Simpsons world and now we’re a step closer!” She wrapped up the post by expressing excitement about the upcoming new season of the popular sitcom and wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but all 31 seasons of the Simpsons are streaming & I can’t wait to watch the latest one with my kids. Goodbye responsibilities, hello couch!” Also Read - Juventus Stars Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi Recover From COVID-19 Virus

The string was then later followed by Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana with wife Tahira Kashyap, who also posted their cartoon illustrations as The Simpsons characters and said they sure are crazy about the popular sitcom. ‘The Simpsons’ is an acclaimed American sitcom revolving around the lives of the Simpson family.

The caption read as, “We are not as mad together, or so we hope @tahirakashyap. But we sure are crazy about The Simpsons! All other fans out there, say “Woah Mama”, and head to @DisneyPlusHotstarPremium because the funniest family in the world is here! #TheSimpsonsAreHere”.

Disney+ Hotstar is set to bring all the 31 seasons of iconic show The Simpsons. Created by Matt Groening, globally recognized as a pioneering animator, The Simpsons made its debut in 1989 and it is the longest-running sitcom in American history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons. All of the seasons will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from April 15.