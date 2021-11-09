Mumbai: After NCB handed over this case to their SIT, the team summoned Aryan Khan in Delhi. However, he failed to show up citing that he had a fever. Now, when Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani too was summoned by the Mumbai Police SIT on Monday, she failed to turn up citing health issues too. Every day a new angle in the case comes out and the latest one has shocked everyone as the latest reports suggest, the Special Enquiry Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police has established that extortion did happen. KP Gosavi impersonated as an NCB officer to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani.Also Read - BREAKING: Aryan Khan Drug Case Handed Over To NCB Central Unit, Sameer Wankhede Removed As Probe Officer

According to reports in TOI, Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday too did not turn up before the SIT, citing Covid-19. It has been mentioned in a report that KP Gosavi, who was one of the witnesses in the drug case had contacted Panday to get in touch with Pooja Dadlani.

After Gosavi's personal bodyguard Prabhakar Sail filed a complaint, the SIT came into the picture. Sail had alleged that he had overheard Gosavi talking over the phone to one Sam D'Souza about extorting money in the drug case and a Rs 8 crore payment to be made to NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede.

The Bombay High Court had released Aryan on bail on 30 October. He had visited the NCB office in Mumbai on Friday to mark his weekly presence.