Mumbai: Rapper Badshah, who recently collaborated with viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy for a music video, has now promised a Dance+ Season 6 contestant to give her a chance to showcase her dancing skills in one of his upcoming songs. In a recent episode of the dance show, Badshah appeared as a special guest where the contestants were seen using the tips and tricks of cameras and technology in their dance performances. One such act that stood out in this challenge was that of Romsha Singh from choreographer Punit J Pathak's team.

Badshah gets super impressed by Romsha’s performance.

Elated to see the creativity and thought put in conceptualising the act, the Badshah said, "It was a breathtaking performance. Very well put together, enhanced with camera tricks. But even without the plasma, I could see you dance and it was simply breathless. I have seen her perform, and in fact, we have shared the stage before as well. You just cannot ignore her. She stands out in the crowd. I swear when I say this, it was an honour to have shared a stage with such a wonderful artist."

After her dance act, Romsha shared that she wishes to be a part of Badshah's video in future. Replying to the contestant's dream, Badshah made a special promise to her. Romsha, I will make sure it happens," Badshah said.

Dance+ Season 6 is judged by the famous choreographer and director, Remo D’ Souza. The captains are Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan.