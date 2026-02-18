After BMC, AICWA slams Aditya Dhar's production house over safety violations on Dhurandhar 2 set, 'Cannot compromise...'

Home

Following repeated safety concerns on the Dhurandhar 2 set, the All India Cine Workers Association has raised serious objections, emphasizing the importance of protecting technicians and labourers during film production.

The shoot of Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai has come under intense scrutiny after reports of repeated safety violations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently proposed blacklisting filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s production banner B62 Studios for allegedly breaching safety and regulatory norms during the filming of the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

This development has sparked a strong response from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), highlighting the growing concern about the protection of technicians and crew members on film sets.

What did AICWA say?

AICWA has condemned the reported lapses and extended its support to the BMC’s move. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association’s president, called the violations “alarming” and emphasized the importance of accountability in the film industry. He stressed that “the life safety and dignity of film industry workers, technicians and labourers cannot be compromised under any circumstances.” The statement underlines the urgency for stricter enforcement of safety protocols to ensure the well-being of everyone involved in production.

What led to the Blacklisting proposal for Aditya Dhar

According to officials, the BMC’s A ward office recommended that B62 Studios be barred from seeking future filming permissions in Mumbai. This came after repeated breaches, including shooting on a building terrace and operating two generator vans without authorisation.

The initial permission for a February 7 and 8 shoot between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street had been granted on January 30 but the team allegedly violated police conditions that prohibited the use of crackers and flammable materials.

A subsequent request to shoot on February 13 and 14 was cancelled due to earlier violations. A conditional approval was later given for February 14 between 12.30 am and 4.00 am, with assurances that no flammable materials would be used. However complaints were reportedly received around 12.45 am about burning torches on set. Authorities are now seeking approval to impose fines register seized items and permanently blacklist the production house.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun. The film is set to release on March 19 2026 and has been one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

