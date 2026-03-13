Home

After breaking down, Sunidhi Chauhan postpones her Kolkata concert due to....

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has delayed her Kolkata concert after suffering from a severe throat infection. The artist shared an emotional update with fans, explaining that the decision was difficult but necessary.

Star playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan recently shared difficult update with fans regarding Kolkata concert planned for March 14. During the ongoing I Am Home India Tour singer revealed serious throat infection, which forced sudden change in schedule. Announcement came after emotional moments during live performance earlier which left many fans worried about her health.

The message shared through social media explained doctors advised complete vocal rest so recovery could happen properly. Due to this medical advice upcoming Kolkata show moved to new date, March 25. Fans who already booked tickets received reassurance that passes will remain valid for rescheduled concert.

Health struggle behind postponement decision

Singer admitted decision to delay concert felt extremely difficult. Performing live for audience always remains priority for her yet her current throat condition made performance risky. Vocal strain during long tour schedule led to severe infection forcing medical intervention.

Doctors reportedly recommended strict rest for voice so further damage could be avoided. Following this advice became necessary even though tour finale in Kolkata held special importance. Sunidhi thanked fans for their patience, support and understanding during this unexpected situation.

Check out official statement here

Sunidhi Chauhan’s breakdown moment

Earlier incident during Lucknow concert created strong reaction among audience online. Performance held on March 7 turned emotional when singer paused mid show while speaking honestly about health condition. Audience noticed discomfort in her voice which made moment even more intense.

During stage interaction Sunidhi openly apologised to crowd. She admitted voice condition felt terrible that evening yet she still wanted to give performance with full dedication. Singer explained such moment had never happened before in her career which made situation embarrassing for her. Fans present at concert responded with loud support encouragement showing strong bond between artist and audience.

Check out viral video of Sunidhi Chauhan from Lucknow concert here

About I Am Home India Tour

Tour began with grand opening in Mumbai on December 24 2025 followed by performances across multiple cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Indore. Concert series celebrated connection between singer and live audience across country. Kolkata show scheduled as final stop of tour now expected to happen on March 25 once recovery completes.

