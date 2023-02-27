Home

Entertainment

After BTS Jin, J-hope to Join Military This Year – Official Confirmation

After BTS Jin, J-hope to Join Military This Year – Official Confirmation

In a statement posted on the South Korean group's fan community forum Weverse, the agency said the 29-year-old singer BTS J-hope has applied for "the termination of his enlistment postponement".

After BTS Jin, J-hope to Join Military This Year - Official Confirmation

BTS J-hope in military service: BTS member J-hope has started his military enlistment process, management agency BigHit Music confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement posted on the South Korean group’s fan community forum Weverse, the agency said the 29-year-old singer has applied for “the termination of his enlistment postponement”.

You may like to read

“We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” the statement read.

BigHit Music said further updates will be shared with the ARMY– the fan group of BTS–in due course.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist,” the agency added.

Jin was the first member of the boy band to be enlisted in the military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December.

Disney+ Hotstar recently released the documentary “j-hope IN THE BOX” to detail J-Hope’s journey of producing his first official solo album “Jack In The Box”.

— except for the headline, nothing else has been changed in this PTI story

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.