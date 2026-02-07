Home

Entertainment

After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna lock new rom-com with Badhaai Ho filmmaker? Heres what we know

After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna lock new rom-com with Badhaai Ho filmmaker? Here’s what we know

Will Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna reunite for another rom-com after Cocktail 2? Read details inside.

After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna lock new rom-com with Badhaai Ho filmmaker? Here's what we know

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, we witness many iconic pairs, but there are some collaborations that often spark curiosity even before an official announcement. One such similar situation happened recently when speculation of two strong stars with great screen presence started creating buzz. And at the centre of the discussion was none other than Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. As per fresh reports, the duo may soon reunite for a romantic comedy after already sharing screen space.

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to reunite?

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to reunite on the big screen for an upcoming romantic comedy entertainer. According to a report, the film will be directed by Badhaai Ho filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma, marking an exciting collaboration. Besides this, the actors will also be seen in Cocktail 2, for which the shoot has already been completed.

According to an exclusive report on Variety India, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The report mentioned, “Shahid and Rashmika are believed to have struck a great professional rapport during the filming of Cocktail 2 and readily agreed to work together again when approached for this latest project. This untitled film promises a refreshing blend of romance and comedy, with their on-screen dynamic expected to be more personal, emotional and layered compared to the breezy, modern relationships explored in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, is among the most eagerly awaited films this year.Besides Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features celebrated actress Kriti Sanon. While fans are eagerly meeting for the announcement of the release, a recent report suggested that the makers are eyeing the third quarter of 2026 to release the film.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Now, a latest report stated that the makers of Cocktail 2 have locked a September release, ensuring that there is a clear six-month gap after Shahid’s O’ Romeo, which will hit theatres in February.

Why the six-month gap matters

According to a report in Mid Day, the decision to schedule Cocktail 2 six months after Shahid Kapoor’s earlier release, O’ Romeo, was carefully planned. A source said, “The gap was very consciously planned. O’ Romeo and Cocktail 2 are very different films, and no one wanted them stepping on each other’s toes. Six months gives Shahid the space to arrive with a new energy and image. From a trade point of view, it makes sense. Audiences need time to move on from one character before embracing the next. September gives Cocktail 2 its own identity.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.