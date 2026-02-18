Home

After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt joins BAFTA 2026 presenters, will share stage with…

Alia Bhatt joins BAFTA 2026 presenter list and will share the stage with Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson

In the world of global entertainment, international recognition has become a defining marker of success, and Alia Bhatt is steadily carving a place for herself on that stage. One such similar development unfolded recently, when the actor was announced as one of the presenters at the prestigious 2026 BAFTA Film Awards, joining a distinguished lineup of global stars. Her inclusion not only reflects her growing influence beyond Bollywood but also signals the rising prominence of Indian talent at major international ceremonies.

The awards are scheduled to take place on February 22 in London, where Alia Bhatt will stand alongside some of the most celebrated names in world cinema.

Alia Bhatt Joins Star-Studded Presenters List

The British Academy unveiled its list of presenters on February 17 on Instagram. As per the list, Alia Bhatt will share the stage with prominent Hollywood figures including Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson, and Glenn Close.

The ceremony will also feature an impressive international lineup with personalities such as Aimee Lou Wood, Bryan Cranston, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Gillian Anderson, Olivia Cooke, and Patrick Dempsey set to appear.

Indian Representation At BAFTA

Before Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra in 2021 and Deepika Padukone in 2025 also previously graced the BAFTA stage. Alia’s participation is being viewed as another milestone that strengthens Indian cinema’s visibility at globally recognised award platforms.

Star-Studded Nominee Lineup

This year’s BAFTA Awards are expected to be a grand affair, with several acclaimed artists likely to attend. Among the nominees anticipated at the ceremony are Jacob Elordi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Chloé Zhao, Teyana Taylor, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Benicio del Toro, Jesse Plemons, Odessa A’Zion, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Rose Byrne.

Additionally, nominees such as Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Miles Caton, Emily Watson, and Stellan Skarsgård are also scheduled to present awards.

A further breakdown of presenters confirmed by BAFTA includes Aaron Pierre, Alicia Vikander, Erin Doherty, Hannah Waddingham, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Noah Jupe, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

Alia Bhatt’s Response To The Announcement

Reacting to the announcement, Alia shared an Instagram story that read, “100 points if you can spot me (sic).” Her reaction left fans excited for her appearance at the ceremony.

Busy With Major Upcoming Projects

Besides international appearances, Alia Bhatt is currently juggling two major film projects. She is shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol, with the film expected to release later this year.

She is also working on Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Although the film was initially slated for release this year, recent updates suggest that its release date may be postponed.

