Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma joined WHO’s #SafeHandsChallenge to promote the importance of washing hands amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a video shared by the Pari actor, she is seen washing her hands thoroughly and also talking about the importance of washing hands with soap. Also Read - Read About Wuhan, Things Can be Better With Time: Uddhav Expresses Hope as Country Battles With COVID-19

In an attempt to spread the importance of hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic, master blaster Sachin Tendulkarstar, actor Deepika Padukone, Indian athlete Hima Das also took up the #SafeHands challenge and urged others to take it forward. Many fans praised Anushka for taking part in the challenge. “That’s the best thing to spread awareness kudos to you,” one fan wrote while another commented, “I love how she cleaned her hands with no water wastage♥️”. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus as the pandemic and to spread the awareness, they even started a ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ where they asked several celebs took share videos of how to wash hands properly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Rumoured Couple Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra Step Out in Mumbai to Distribute Food, Video Goes Viral

Watch Anushka Sharma’s video here:

Earlier, Deepika Padukone had also taken up the challenge and had posted a video on Twitter in which she was seen washing her hands with soap for almost 30 seconds.

The entire film industry is taking safety measures as the death toll rises to over 7000 worldwide and 140 confirmed cases of infection are reported in India.