Actress Bhumi Pednekar has become the latest Bollywood celebrity who has taken to baking cakes to while away the COVID-19 lockdown hours. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Chef Amid Lockdown, See Photos

Bhumi on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself baking a walnut and dates cake. The image shows the cake baking in the oven. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Makes 'Bade Bade Pizzas', Ranveer Singh Calls Her 'Cheesy Lover'

The actress captioned the image: “Bhumi the Baker #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe. Also Read - Muskurayega India: Akshay, Ayushmann, Kartik , Kriti, Bhumi Spread Positivity in Inspiring Song

She later took to her Instagram stories, where she shared that she was asking “moong dal halwa” for her mother Sumitra Pednekar.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Bhumi the Baker 👩‍🍳 #WalnutAndDatesCake #happyeaster #stayhomestaysafe A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Apr 12, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

Bhumi posted that it took her a while to make and that a lot of efforts went into making the halwa.

She then thanked her mother being her “eternal teacher”.

She wrote: “Sumitra Pednekar thank you my eternal teacher of all things amazing. Also, you’re the real captain of this team I am still kachcha nimbu.”

On the professional front, Bhumi will next be seen in “Durgavati” and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare”.