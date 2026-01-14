Home

After Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte refuses long shifts, reveals her non-negotiable: Have had multiple arguments

In the glamorous life of showbiz, where it’s usually the glitzy lives of celebrities that come to the forefront, there are relentless work hours and a demanding schedule that don’t make it to the spotlight. While many actors have spoken about the physical and emotional extortion because of extended shoots, there are only a few actors who have firmly set their boundaries and stood by them. One such actor is Radhika Apte, who has now opened up about her non-negotiables when it comes to work hours, stressing that long shifts are no longer something she is willing to accept.

The actor, who welcomed her first child in December 2024 with husband Benedict Taylor, has made it clear that parenthood has further strengthened her resolve to prioritise balance over burnout.

Radhika Apte on refusing long shifts

Speaking about her boundaries while signing a project, Radhika said that she has started being firm about her working conditions. “I’ve started putting my foot down and a lot of people haven’t liked it. I can’t work beyond 12 hours. And that includes everything from travel, hair, makeup, and the shoot itself. If my travel takes two hours, then the shift has to be planned accordingly. Of course, there can be exceptions to this but that’s my non-negotiable. I insist on weekly offs and ideally wouldn’t want to work more than five days a week. Unless it is a small film where the project genuinely can’t function. I’d appreciate a five day a week and a 12-hour shift,” she added.

‘That’s really not the answer’

Radhika also spoke about being advised to bring her child to set or hire help. Speaking about that, she shared, “I’ll change the working hours to begin with. You can’t expect someone to go an entire week without seeing their child. I’ve had multiple conversations and arguments over refusing to do long shifts. You’ll be surprised at how much one has to fight. I find it quite baffling. And people say have a nanny and let them come on set. I’m sorry, but that’s really not the answer.”

Following Deepika Padukone’s stance

Radhika’s comments come shortly after Deepika Padukone also spoke about refusing to work long shifts in the film industry. Speaking about the feedback she has received, Radhika revealed that she had to fight and argue with multiple people over this issue,

About her recent work and personal life

Speaking of her recent work, Radhika was last seen in Saali Mohabbat, a mystery thriller written and directed by Tisca Chopra, which released on ZEE5 in December 2025. The film also starred Divyendu Sharma and Anurag Kashyap. She also made a special appearance in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.

