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After Dhurandhar 2 success, Rakesh Bedi receives a bonus from Aditya Dhar for playing Jameel Jamali; the amount is Rs…

After Dhurandhar 2 success, Rakesh Bedi receives a bonus from Aditya Dhar for playing ‘Jameel Jamali’; the amount is Rs…

Dhurandhar 2 brought several stars into the limelight. Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who was earlier known for his comic roles, gained widespread popularity through Aditya Dhar’s film. He has reportedly received a bonus from the makers for his role as Jameel Jamali.

Rakesh Bedi gets Dhurandhar bonus (PC: Rakesh Bedi's Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s films Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), directed by Aditya Dhar, have achieved tremendous success at the box office. There was huge excitement among audiences for this franchise. Interestingly, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have reportedly collected more than Rs 3000 crore worldwide. The character Jameel Jamali, played by Rakesh Bedi in the film, has also been widely appreciated. Aged 71, Rakesh Bedi has celebrated 49 years in the Indian film industry, gaining significant, long-overdue recognition for his role as Jameel Jamali in the 2026 film Dhurandhar. For his excellent performance and impeccable comic timing, Rakesh Bedi has reportedly received a bonus from the producers.

Soon after the release of Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi knew his part would surprise the audience. He stated that despite working in over 150 films and numerous TV shows over the past 49 years, he finally felt like a “true star” following the massive success of his role as Jameel Jamali.

Rakesh Bedi gets bonus

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the producers of Dhurandhar franchise were impressed by Rakesh Bedi’s performance and the audience’s love for his character. Expressing their happiness, the makers reportedly gave Bedi a bonus of Rs 1 crore. The dialogues delivered by Rakesh Bedi are now on everyone’s lips.

The source told the portal, “As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact. The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration.”

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The source further revealed, “Rakesh Bedi was paid Rs. 50 lakhs for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. After the release of the second part and its historic success, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and is also one of the producers, along with his brother and partner Lokesh Dhar, handed him a cheque of Rs. 1 crore. In short, it was double the fee he had charged for the franchise.”

(Also Read: Dhurandhar 3 happening? Rakesh Bedi shares inside details about Ranveer Singh’s film franchise)

According to a source associated with the portal, Rakesh Bedi received a fee of Rs 50 lakh for his roles in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following the success of the second part, Aditya Dhar and the producers reportedly gave Bedi a cheque of Rs 1 crore. This is double the amount he initially received.

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