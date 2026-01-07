Home

After Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2, and Animal, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 joins…

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 follows Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 and Animal by joining the list of major 3-hour plus running Bollywood releases.

As Bollywood continues to experiment with scale and storytelling, filmmakers are once again pushing boundaries—this time with runtime. With audiences showing patience for longer narratives, big films are no longer afraid to stretch beyond the usual limits. One upcoming war drama is now becoming part of this growing trend, even before it reaches theatres.

That film is Border 2, a spiritual successor to the iconic 1997 classic. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the movie promises a grand cinematic experience rooted in patriotism, emotion, and action. With just days left for its release, fresh details about the film have added to the growing buzz.

Border 2 enters the 3-hour-plus runtime club

Reports suggest that Border 2 has a runtime of around 200 minutes, which translates to approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes. While the final duration may still change slightly after last-minute edits, the makers are expected to lock the runtime once the censor certificate is received. This officially places Border 2 among recent big-ticket films like Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2, and Animal, all of which crossed the three-hour mark and went on to achieve massive box office success.

Why did Border 2 need a longer runtime?

According to the report, the makers felt a longer duration was necessary to fully capture the scale and intensity of the 1971 war. The film aims to present a detailed and immersive portrayal rather than rushing through key moments. Another major reason for the extended runtime is the ensemble cast. With four prominent characters at the center of the story, the filmmakers wanted to ensure that each role received enough depth and emotional weight.

More about Border 2

Sunny Deol will be seen as Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, a commanding presence leading the narrative. Varun Dhawan essays the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, bringing courage and youthful intensity to the screen. Diljit Dosanjh plays a character inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, while Ahan Shetty portrays Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC. Each role represents real-life bravery and sacrifice. The film is scheduled to release on 23 January, coinciding with Republic Day.

A pattern Bollywood is embracing

Interestingly, films with longer runtimes are increasingly being accepted by audiences, especially when backed by strong storytelling and spectacle. The success of recent long-format films suggests that viewers are willing to stay engaged if the content delivers.

