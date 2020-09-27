Poonam Pandey Latest Wedding Update: Internet sensation Poonam Pandey who is also an actor has been making headlines after she got married to Sam Bombay. Within a week of marriage, Poonam filed a complaint of sexual assault and molestation against her husband in Goa. Sam Bombay was first arrested in Goa and then was released on conditional bail by a trial court. Poonam Pandey had said in her earlier interview that she is separating from Sam as she cannot stay with someone who has knelt my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Opens Up on Molestation Incident With Husband Sam Bombay, Says 'I Suffered Brain Hemorrhage, It Was Half Murder'

However, Poonam’s husband Sam Bombay took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of their wedding and it seems like they are back together. Speaking to ETimes, Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay confirmed that they are back together and have sorted out. When questioned about whether they have patched up again, Poonam started off by saying, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey To End Her Marriage With Husband Sam Bombay: He Knelt on my Body, Pinned me Down, Assaulted



She further explained in detail, “Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say.” Poonam Pandey then continued, “We are back together,” and added, “You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?” She goes on saying that she is madly madly in love with Sam, she revelled, “I am feeling very, very happy.”

Asking her if she has any plans to enter Bigg Boss 14, Poonam Pandey reacted, “No way. I am not going to Bigg Boss 14. I am too small for the Bigg Boss show.”