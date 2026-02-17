Home

After ‘Don 3’ exit row, Aamir Khan steps in to bridge Ranveer Singh-Farhan’s production house

Industry heavyweights were spotted at Aamir Khan’s Mumbai home, with sources claiming the meeting focused on resolving the Ranveer Singh–Excel Entertainment fallout.

When some of Bollywood’s biggest producers and studio heads were seen stepping out of Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence on Thursday evening, it did not take long for speculation to take over. The quiet gathering quickly turned into one of the most talked-about developments in the industry this week. Among those spotted were Karan Johar of Dharma Productions, Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Ektaa Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar of Tiger Baby Films, and Punit Goenka, MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

With so many influential names under one roof, rumours of a major collaboration began to do the rounds. However, sources now suggest that at least one of the meetings had a more urgent agenda.

Was the meeting about Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment?

According to a well-placed source, Aamir Khan has stepped in to help resolve the ongoing dispute between actor Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. “Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same,” the source revealed.

The fallout between Ranveer and Farhan Akhtar’s production house has been making headlines ever since the actor exited the much-anticipated Don 3. What initially appeared to be a professional reshuffle soon turned into a reported financial disagreement.

The Rs 40 crore compensation row explained

At the centre of the controversy is Excel Entertainment’s alleged demand of Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer Singh. The production house reportedly claims that substantial pre-production work had already been completed with the actor’s approval, leading to financial losses and scheduling disruptions after his exit.

The Producers Guild of India is said to have stepped in to mediate the situation.

On the other hand, Ranveer has reportedly argued that he did not receive any advance payment for the film. He is also believed to have raised concerns over not being provided with a bound script and questioned certain aspects of the project’s management. Additionally, sources claim he was not compensated for time lost when other projects, including Baiju Bawra, were shelved.

Why Aamir Khan’s role matters

Aamir Khan has long been regarded as a balanced and influential voice within the industry. His involvement suggests that efforts are being made to prevent the disagreement from escalating further.

While neither party has issued an official statement, the fact that leading producers gathered at Aamir’s home indicates that the matter is being treated seriously at the highest level.

For now, the industry watches closely. Whether this high-profile mediation leads to a resolution remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — when Bollywood’s biggest names assemble quietly, it is rarely without reason.

