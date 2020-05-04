BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, which broke several records after its re-run on Doordarshan after getting 7.7 crore viewers on April 16, making it the most-watched show on a single day, will be re-run on Colors TV channel. The epic tale by BR Chopra will now be seen on Colors. Also, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, originally aired from January 25 to July 31 in 1988, will now be airing on Star Plus after airing on Doordarshan. Starting May 4, Mahabharat will air daily from 7-9 pm on Colors. Also Read - Ramanand Sagar Was Not Ready to Introduce Uttar Ramayan to Viewers, Here's Why

Announcing the same on social media, the official Instagram account of the channel shared a video from the epic tale and wrote, “Adharm ke khilaaf huye iss dharm yudh ki gaatha shuru hogi aaj se! Dekhiye #Mahabharat har din shaam 7 baje sirf #Colors par. #MahabharatOnColors.”

Mahabharat stars Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Rupa Ganguly, Gajendra Chauhan, and Puneet Issar, Mahabharat is directed by Ravi Chopra. Mahabharat was first aired between 1988 and 1990. Back then, watching the show used to be a morning ritual and all families used to sit together and watch it every Sunday.