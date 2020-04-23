Actor Deepika Padukone, who recently announced her collaboration with WHO for a talk session on the issue of prioritisation of mental health during coronavirus pandemic, took to social media on Wednesday night to let her fans know that the talk has been put on hold currently. She shared on Instagram and revealed about the delay of the talk session that was scheduled to take place through Instagram Live on April 23. “I regret to inform you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, scheduled for 23rd Apri1,2020 has been put on hold until further notice,” Padukone said. Also Read - 'Mother's Name China, Current Boyfriend USA': TikTok Users Take Corona's Interview as Per Latest Bizzare Trend | Watch

She further ended the note by highlighting the importance of mental health and asked all her fans to prioritise their mental health during the ongoing testing times of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Contingency Planning Going on But No Decision on T20 World Cup Before July: NZC CEO

“Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritize and nurture through these unusual times and beyond. Much Love, Deepika,” the founder of the ‘Live Laugh Love’ foundation ended. Also Read - Pregnant Wife Added to Chris Woakes' Decision to Pull Out of IPL 2020

The 34-year-old actor had earlier on Sunday announced her team up with Dr Tedros, director-general of World Health Organization (WHO) for an Instagram live to discuss the importance of mental health during the coronavirus crisis. However, netizens slammed her and gave an explanation of their displeasure. They claimed that the WHO chief is the same person who gave a clean chit to China and misled the entire world in believing that coronavirus cannot be transmitted from human-to-human. Some even accused him of causing COVID-19.

One user tweeted, “Please cancel this or we will launch a boycott of you. Tedros is a Communist Chinese stooge who hates India and caused the coronavirus to spread.” Another user wrote, “WHO has been doing a lot of promoted campaigns after COVID outbreak exposed their credibility and USA stopped the funding. This is also one of the promotional campaign. Deepika has no concern about mental health or reality of Tedros. It’s all about money.”