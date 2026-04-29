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After facing trolls over cow-feeding, Rihanna goes full desi in a sheer green and pink saree - Watch

After facing trolls over cow-feeding, Rihanna goes full desi in a sheer green and pink saree – Watch

Rihanna embraced a full desi look in a green and pink saree paired with bridal polki and kundan jewellery. Fans were impressed by her traditional avatar. Watch the viral video.

Rihanna in a saree (PC: Twitter)

Global pop icon Rihanna is once again creating a buzz on social media, this time for her stunning saree look, just days after her visit to Mumbai. Photos and videos going viral online show the singer wearing a green and pink saree paired with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery. In the viral clip, Rihanna is seen enjoying herself as she twirls and poses in the traditional Indian outfit while showing off her sparkling polki and kundan jewellery and accessories all sourced from India.

Fans were thrilled by the photos and videos shared online. One user wrote, “Rihanna in an Indian saree looks so beautiful!” Another commented, “Rihanna looks absolutely stunning in Mumbai wearing a traditional saree and Indian jewellery.” A third user simply reacted, “Rihanna in a saree!?”

Watch the viral video of Rihanna in a saree:

Rihanna is stunning and the sari is going global! How lucky we are to witness this. pic.twitter.com/JKhdCLNZfM — Barrister Ifunanya (@IfunanyaDelilah) April 28, 2026



Rihanna visited India for the launch of Fenty Beauty at Sephora and Tira Beauty, backed by Reliance Retail, in Mumbai. During her visit, she also went to Antilia, the residence of the Ambani family, on a special invitation.

Also Read: Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta give Rihanna grand floral welcome at Antilia, dance, include her in puja- Watch viral video

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During her visit to India, Rihanna grabbed attention after photos showed her feeding a cow while carrying a luxury bag. The green Dior bag she was carrying is reportedly made of calfskin, according to the website selling it, which has sparked a debate online. The “Medium Dior Crunchy Bag” from Dior falls into the luxury category. Reports indicate that its price is around Rs 4.30 lakh. The bag was designed by renowned designer Jonathan Anderson and is believed to be part of the Spring-Summer 2026 fashion show collection. It features a puffy macrocannage design, giving it a stylish 3D texture.

(Also Read: Rihanna faces backlash for feeding cow while carrying Rs 4 lakh Dior calfskin bag; Reactions pour in)

The website where this bag is listed states its main material as “calfskin.” In the fashion industry, calfskin generally refers to leather made from the skin of a young cow. This is why people’s attention was drawn to the photo in which Rihanna is seen feeding a cow while holding a bag allegedly made of calfskin. Some social media users are calling this a contradiction, making the visual difficult to ignore.

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