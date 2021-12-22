Mumbai: Months after Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail in connection with the drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan has now resumed work. For the first time post the bail of Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan made public appearance in Mumbai for the shoot. SRK was spotted days after his wife Gauri Khan also resumed work at her design studio. Several fan clubs and paparazzi took to their Instagram accounts and shared Shah Rukh’s first pics from the set after son Aryan’s release.Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: No Evidence of Extortion Found, Says Mumbai Police

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans celebrate as King Khan makes presence in public. After a long gap, SRK finally kick-started shooting and his long hair and casual athleisure for the much-awaited film Pathan made his fans super excited. The celebrated actor was scheduled to start the last schedule of Pathan in Spain but it had to be pushed back because of the Aryan Khan case. Also Read - Mommy's Spirit! Fans Rejoice as Gauri Khan Resumes Work After Son Aryan's Bail

King Khan gets clicked in the city today ! 👑❤️ #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/KLbA8d9XLz — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 22, 2021

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ has roped in John Abraham as well. It will also star Salman Khan in a special cameo appearance as his iconic character from the ‘Tiger’ series.