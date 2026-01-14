Home

After Golden Globes triumph, co-creator Stephen Graham confirms Adolescence will return

After a major Golden Globes win the co-creator of 2025's biggest sensation, Stephen Graham reveals that Adolescence is set to return with a new season.

The Golden Globes 2026 turned into a defining night for the crime drama series Adolescence. While the show walked away with major awards, it also left viewers with a fresh question. Is the story really over. Fans noticed a shift in tone from the creators after the big win and subtle hints suggested that the journey of the series might not be finished yet.

What did Stephen Graham say?

As celebrations continued backstage, co-creator and lead actor Stephen Graham opened up about the future of the show. Speaking after receiving the Golden Globe for Male Actor in a Limited Series Anthology or TV Movie, he admitted that the idea of a second season has been on his mind and on the mind of co-creator Jack Thorne. Stephen said, “I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned.” Though careful with his words, the statement clearly suggested that discussions are already taking place behind closed doors.

What can fans expect?

Earlier this year key members associated with the series had also hinted at a possible continuation. Conversations were held with director Philip Barantini about the next phase of the show. The focus was on expanding the story while staying true to its core emotion and avoiding repetition. The team expressed interest in widening the scope without revealing any specific plot details.

A clean sweep for Adolescence at Golden Globes 2026

The success of Adolescence at the Golden Globes was hard to ignore. The series received five nominations and won four major awards. It took home Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. Stephen Graham won Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film. Owen Cooper earned Best Supporting Actor, becoming youngest actor, while Erin Doherty won Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

More about Adolescence

In Adolescence, Stephen Graham plays Eddie Miller a father whose life changes overnight when his 13 year old son Jamie commits a shocking crime. Owen Cooper portrayed Jamie in his debut role and received praise for his intense performance. Erin Doherty played therapist Briony Ariston adding emotional depth to the story. The show explored guilt parenting and consequences in a raw and honest way. The 4-part mini series is currently streaming on Netflix.

