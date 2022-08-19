Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Rucha Hasabnis Pregnant: Just a few days ago, popular couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced their second pregnancy and now another TV actress has announced that she is expecting her second baby. We are talking about Rucha Hasabnis who shot to fame with Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa and became a household name with her character Rashi. The actress had welcomed her first child, daughter in 2019 and now the actress is all set to become mommy again.Also Read - Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Expecting Baby No. 2, Four Months After Birth Of First Child, Check Out Their Pregnancy Announcement

Rucha took to her social media account to announce her second pregnancy and shared an adorable picture of her daughter, who can be seen writing ‘Big sister’ on a canvas. She shared the image on her Instagram account and captioned the image as, “ONE MORE TO ADORE ✨🥰✨.”

Soon as Rucha announced her second pregnancy, her friends and well wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Her co-stars from Saathiya, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bhavini Purohit were the first ones to drop heart emojis on the post. Actresses Adaa Khan and Kajal Pisal also congratulated Rucha.

Rucha got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on January 26, 2015. Her husband is not from the industry. The actress has been away from the small screen ever since she got married. She gave birth to her a baby girl on December 10, 2019 and has been enjoying the motherhood phase to the fullest ever since then.

Rucha, who has been away from television, made an appearance in a music video that came out in 2020. It was produced by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut, the makers of Saathiya. Back then the actress has told etimes: “It was just a friendly extension to be a part of the video. I feel the song was really positive and upbeat. It was fun to face the camera after years. We all recorded our small bits at home and it was done.” On returning back to acting, she had said: “If I find some character extremely exciting that I just cannot say no to, I might be back.”

Coming back to Rucha’s second pregnancy, our heartiest congratulations to the actress as she’s all set to become a mommy again!