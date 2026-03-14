After Hansika Motwani’s divorce, ex-sister-in-law Muskan Nancy James shares a cryptic post; says she won’t be linked to 'someone’s...'

Actor Hansika Motwani has been making headlines recently following a turbulent phase in her personal life. Nearly three years after tying the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiya, the actor has officially parted ways with him, bringing their marriage to an end through a mutual divorce.

However, even as the couple attempts to move on quietly, the story has taken another turn. Hansika’s estranged sister-in-law, actor Muskan Nancy James, recently shared a cryptic note on social media that many believe may be aimed at the actor. Though she did not mention any names directly, the timing of the message has sparked speculation online.

Muskan Nancy James posts cryptic note on social media

On Friday, Muskan took to Instagram Stories to post a message asking social media platforms not to drag her into “someone else’s life drama.” Along with a photograph of herself, she wrote a note that appeared to address ongoing discussions about her connection to the Motwani family.

She wrote, “Requesting a few social media platforms to please keep me away from someone else’s life.”

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“You have always been supportive and understanding, and I truly appreciate that. Kindly don’t associate me with someone’s absolutely fake world. I don’t have Paid PR-let time reveal the truth. ‘Sab Samay ka khel Hai’ (It’s all a matter of time). Peace, Love & Karma,” Muskan added.

While the actor did not refer to anyone by name, many social media users quickly speculated that the remark could be directed at Hansika. It is widely known that Muskan and Hansika have not shared a cordial relationship for some time.

Legal dispute between Muskan and the Motwani family

The tension between the two families first became public last year when Muskan, who was married to Hansika’s brother Prashant Motwani, filed a police complaint against the actor and her mother. In December 2024, Muskan lodged an FIR accusing Hansika and her mother, Jyoti Motwani (also known as Mona), of cruelty and other offences under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 498A (dowry-related cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (criminal intimidation and insult).

In her complaint, Muskan alleged domestic violence that she claimed resulted in Bell’s palsy. She also accused her in-laws of demanding expensive gifts and money during her marriage and claimed that interference from Hansika and her mother caused serious marital discord.

According to her allegations, she was even pressured to sell her apartment during the marriage.

Earlier this year, Hansika and her mother obtained anticipatory bail from a Mumbai Sessions Court. They later approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR, stating that Hansika was shocked to find her name included in the complaint.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s divorce finalised

Meanwhile, Hansika recently finalised her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya. On March 11, the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai granted the couple a divorce by mutual consent, nearly three years after their wedding. Their lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, confirmed that both parties had agreed that the marriage had “irretrievably broken down.” He also clarified that Hansika chose not to seek alimony or maintenance.

“The divorce was granted by mutual consent after both parties acknowledged that the marriage had irretrievably broken down,” the lawyer said.

Hansika and Sohael were married in a grand ceremony on December 4, 2022, at Mundota Fort in Jaipur. Just weeks earlier, Sohael had proposed to the actor in a romantic setting at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, a moment that went viral on social media. Their lavish wedding celebrations later became the focus of the reality show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023.

Now, with the divorce finalised and new social media remarks surfacing, the spotlight remains firmly on the actor’s personal life even as she continues with her professional commitments.