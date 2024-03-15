Home

After His Silly Tweet, Ram Gopal Varma Clarifies He’s NOT Contesting Elections But Participating in a Short-Film Contest

Ram Gopal Varma, after creating a whole fake hype around his entry into politics, on Friday clarified that he was talking about entering into a short-film competition.

Ram Gopal Varma to NOT Contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi: Ram Gopal Varma on Friday clarified that his tweet about ‘contesting’ elections from Andhra Pradesh didn’t mean the same. In another tweet, mocking his followers and those who tried to believe in him while forgetting his past antics at the same time, the filmmaker wrote that he is going to enter into a short-film contest in the state. RGV, who’s popular for his controversial statements and weird social media posts, explained that he is going to submit the film which he has shot in Pithapuram, the constituency which he was believed to be fighting from. The filmmaker added that he wasn’t even ‘sorry’ for the commotion he caused on social media with his misleading tweet on Thursday.

RGV wrote, “For all those dumbos who misread this tweet, I meant that I was taking part in a short film CONTEST in which I am submitting my entry which I shot in Pithapuram ..No I am not sorry for this miscommunication because I didn’t even mention the word election and the media jumped into a frenzy of speculation 😳 (sic).”

For all those dumbos who misread this tweet , I meant that I was taking part in a short film CONTEST in which I am submitting my entry which I shot in Pithapuram ..No I am not sorry for this miscommunication because I dint even mention the word election and the media jumped into… https://t.co/58AcEofkl8 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 15, 2024

Varma in his post on Thursday wrote “SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 (sic),” to make it appear as if he was going to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Pithapuram. The director didn’t share any details about the party he was going to represent.

Varma is not new to the world of politics. He is known for making many political thrillers, some of which are believed to be inspired by celebrated Indian politicians from the past. His noted works include the Sarkar series, Company, Nishabd, Satya, Rann, Bhoot, Satya 2, Veerappan and Rangeela among others.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that RGV tried to trick people into believing something while all he meant to do was garner some cheap publicity. And perhaps that’s the reason when he tries to ‘clarify’, you know the joke’s on whom!

